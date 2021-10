DODDRIDGE, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Residents are working together to repair a staple of the community, after it was destroyed by a log truck for the second time.

"We really mourn the loss of it," said Sam Bumgardner, Chairman of Doddridge Community Development. "The actual building is an 1895 structure. The trailer rolled over, and the trailer came through the building. The truck remained upright. So, the load of logs came through the building and there's actually one log still inside the building."