MANSFIELD, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Loyola Flyers used a shutout performance to defeat the Mansfield Wolverines 31-0 to capture the District 1-3A championship, finishing the season a perfect 4-0 in district play.

You can catch the Friday Night Blitz every Friday night beginning at 10:20 on KTAL. Full scores from week 11 can be found here.