SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Loyola overcame a slow start offensively to win on Senior night against Mansfield, 45-42.



The Flyers improve to 12-17 and 4-4 in District 1-3A. The Wolverines fall to 11-9 and suffer just their second league defeat, falling to 4-2.

Loyola will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at Red River. Mansfield will have two district matchups remaining against Bossier and Green Oaks.