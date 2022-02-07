SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Loyola Prep girls basketball team continued their strong play since the new year, with a 44-31 victory over Calvary on Monday night.

With the win, the Flyers have now won 10 of their last 12 contests and improve to 15-11 overall and 9-2 since the new year began. LCP returns to the floor on Tuesday at Holy Savior Menard. The Flyers will wrap up their regular season schedule on Friday at home against Mansfield.



Calvary falls to 7-10. The Cavs will face Plain Dealing at home on Tuesday night before concluding their regular season schedule at Ringgold on Friday.