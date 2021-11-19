Mansfield Head Coach Mike Green resigns

MANSFIELD, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Following the team’s first-round playoff exit in the Class 3A playoffs Mansfield Head Coach Mike Green has resigned from his position.

The Wolverines made the playoffs in all six seasons under Green’s leadership. Green took over a team that went 0-10 the season before his arrival. His best season came in 2018, Mansfield finished 8-4 and won a first round playoff game that season.

Green posted a 30-34 record in his six seasons at the helm of the program. The Wolverines were 4-7 in 2021.