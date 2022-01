MANSFIELD, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a successful run as the Head Coach of Jasper ISD in Texas, Darrell Barbay will become the new Head Coach and Athletic Director of Mansfield High School.

In ten seasons at the helm of the Bulldogs Barbay compiled an impressive 86-32 overall record and made the playoffs in every season during his tenure at the school.

Barbay will succeed Mike Greene, who resigned in November. The Wolverines went 4-7 in 2021.