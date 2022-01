MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers have scored 70 or more points three times this season. In those three games, they’re 3-0.

Friday night was the third time the Tigers reached the 70-point mark, defeating Florien 75-56.

With the win, Many improves to 8-4 and will return to the court Tuesday night against Winnfield. Florien falls to 16-13. The Black Cats face Zwolle on Tuesday.