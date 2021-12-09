Many rolls into New Orleans seeking back-to-back state titles

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Of the twelve teams that will take the field inside the Caesars Superdome at the 2021 LHSAA Prep Classic, only one has a chance to repeat as state champions.

The Many Tigers have won 13 games in a row, averaging over 48 points per game in the process. The Tigers have fond memories of last season’s state title win inside Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches but nothing compares to playing in the Dome.

“You run out of that tunnel and those bright lights hit you, you look to your left and your right and you see the town of Many and Sabine Parish it’s all the fireworks you need,” said Head Coach Jess Curtis.

The Tigers will face six-seed Amite. The Warriors are seeking their 6th state championship and they’ll be looking for revenge after Many ended their playoff run last season in the Quarterfinals.

“It was a war. It was a 34-30 win for us,” said Curtis. “We got a late stop on defense and punched it in late to win. It was a battle and I expect this one to go kind of like that. I just hope we can somewhat follow that script.”

The last time the Tigers were in this building, they lost a state title game. They’ll have a chance to avenge that loss and bring another trophy back to Many tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome is set for 3:30.