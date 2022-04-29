SULPHUR, LA (KMSS/KTAL) – “These girls definitely deserve it. They know that last year wasn’t a fluke.”



Keaton Booker’s Lady Tigers proved they belonged today, run-ruling Doyle, 11-0, in a re-match of last year’s 2A title game. And while what Many was able to do with their bats was impressive, it’s what senior pitcher Tia Holmes did in the circle that turned heads: throwing a perfect game.

“Perfect game is what Tia deserves,” said Coach Booker. “She works her tail off day in and day out for the last four years. She’s one step away from what she’s really trying to accomplish, which is winning a state championship.”



After winning a state championship a season ago, the Lady Tigers have the opportunity to defend their title tomorrow against Port Barre.



“We’re a senior led team so I think momentum is carried by them,” said Coach Booker. “They’re mature enough to know this isn’t done yet. So we’re going to celebrate this for a few more hours and then Port Barre is on our mind.”



