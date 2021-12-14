Many’s London Williams commits to Northwestern State

MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Many running back London Williams finished the semi-final round of his senior season without a Division I scholarship offer. The Northwestern State Demons made sure Williams would play his final high school game with an offer, offering Williams prior to the Class 2A championship.

Williams didn’t wait long to commit, making the decision less than a week after receiving his offer.

Williams led the state of Louisiana in rushing yards, points scored, and total touchdowns in 2021. The Many senior tailback rushed for 2,646 yards, scored 314 points, and scored 47 touchdowns. Williams was named Many’s most outstanding player in the Class 2A championship game, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown.