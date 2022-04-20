STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The North Desoto Lady Griffins know a thing or two about winning. They’ve captured four softball state championships in the last seven years. This year, they’re the number one seed in 4A entering the postseason, and they’ve done it with one of their best players, Aly Delafield, barely involved.

“In November she said ‘Coach, my knee is bothering me’. We got trainers to look at it, doctors to look at it. They said it was inflammation,” said Lady Griffins Head Coach Tim Whitman.



“I practiced with it for a few months just thinking I had tendonitis or something like that,” said Junior Aly Delafield. But what they hoped was tendonitis was actually a broken knee.

“She had a piece of her knee cap completely detached from the rest of the knee cap,” said Coach Whitman. So when I saw it, I thought, well, she’s done for the year.”



But the break actually benefited Delafield. Doctors removed the displaced piece of knee and she was cleared to rehab.



“The physical therapy was pretty hard, but I’m grateful for them because they pushed me to get back as soon as I possibly could,” said Delafield.



In the five games Delafield played before the postseason, she didn’t miss a beat, batting .571 with three home-runs and 11 RBI, while also going 2-0 in the circle. Now, she’s primed to help the Lady Griffins return back to Sulphur to capture their second straight state championship.

“I honestly feel like I’m better than I was before just because I guess, I’ve been working twice as hard because of having the excuse that I’m hurt,” said Delafield.



And with her sister, Elizabeth, who left her mark on the program just a few years ago, Aly is ready to add he chapter to the family’s North DeSoto legacy.

“I can’t wait to add to it,” said Delafield. “My family is really good about not wanting me to be better than my sisters or anything like that. They just want me to do my job, do my best and set my records.”



For Aly Delafield’s return to the field, she’s our player of the week.



