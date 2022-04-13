HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Haughton Buccaneers are a top ten team in 5A once again. Gone are the likes of current Arkansas Razorback star Peyton Stovall, though. This year, the Bucs are lead by junior Austin Anderson.



“From the beginning he could throw strikes.” said Head Coach Glenn Maynor, who recently picked up his 600th win. “We knew he was going to be a good pitcher and he’s developed into a good hitter. He’s been in the heart of our line-up all year. He’s definitely our best pitcher.”



As a sophomore, Anderson was the team’s closer, earning the nick-name “Night-Night”. In 2022, “Night-Night” is leading the team with a 9-6 record and shining in the heart of the Bucs order.

“We might need to get him a new nickname now that he’s in a starting pitcher role,” joked Coach Maynor.

Austin Anderson is leading the Bucs in batting average during district play, batting .424 with 14 hits and seven RBI.

Maybe “All-Day”? While leading the team in wins as a starting pitcher, Anderson also has the highest batting average in district play on the team, batting .424. There isn’t much Anderson doesn’t do for the Bucs. During the off-season, Anderson was determined to crack the starting rotation thanks to a challenge from his head coach.



“Coach told me I would have to be better than last year to start this year. I feel like I’m off to a good start,” said Anderson. Anderson has risen to the challenge, doing whatever his team needs him to do.



“Best thing for our team in 2022? We needed him to start games and eat up a lot of innings,” said Coach Maynor. “He’s adjusted great to it. What he does on the mound is the most valuable, but I would sure hate to lose him out of the line-up, too.”

Anderson is 9-6 on the mound with a 1.54 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

After bowing out in the quarterfinals last year, Anderson believes this year’s squad has the pitching to go even further.



“I would say we have more guys on the mound this year that can get it done,” said Anderson. “I would say we’re in good shape to do as good, if not better than we did last year.”



For Austin Anderson’s stellar junior season, he’s our player of the week.

