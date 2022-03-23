SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – At C.E. Byrd High School, one track and field athlete has taken the concept of school spirit to another level. “It’s great having my name be ‘C.E. Byrd’. It’s just funny seeing people’s reaction to it,” said senior javelin thrower Caitlin Byrd. But Byrd’s school pride extends beyond just her name. Byrd is a star on the Yellow Jackets Track and Field team, holding a personal record of 115-5 throwing the javelin.

“We go to AAU, Junior Olympics, USA Track and Field Junior Olympics and these are all bigger meets, national meets,” said Byrd, who hopes to break the school record of 119-9 before her career is up. “The experience at these meets is amazing.

This week, Byrd gets to compete in her most prestigious competition yet: the Texas Relays. Byrd will be competing against the nation’s best in Austin in front of the largest crowds of her career.



“The Texas Relays, that’s the biggest meet in the country,” said Yellow Jackets Track and Field Coach Juan Plaza. “To just be accepted to that meet is a big deal and that speaks for itself.”

“It’s in the middle of the stadium with so much people and its not only competing against those good people but its being in the environment,” said Byrd. “And we’re gonna be under the lights and stuff like that so it’s just exciting.”



Byrd currently holds a scholarship offer from ULM, but hopes to earn one from Louisiana Tech. For Caitlin Byrd’s outstanding high school career, she’s our player of the week.