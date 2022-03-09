HAMMOND, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s hard to have perspective in the immediate aftermath of tremendous disappointment. It’s especially difficult to do when you’re a high school sophomore after losing the biggest game of your life. But after scoring 34 points and pushing Ponchatoula to the brink before ultimately falling 80-79 in double overtime, Parkway sophomore guard Chloe Larry spoke from the heart.



“I knew we had to get the job done, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen the way you want it too,” said Larry.

Chloe Larry finished with 34 points, hitting 5 three pointers in the 5A State Championship Game.

And the Panthers were so close to getting the job done. After scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone, Larry sank a three-pointer and then three consecutive free throws to force double overtime. You couldn’t have expected anything more from the sophomore in the biggest game of her career.

“It was a hard fought game. Just gonna say that,” said Parkway Lady Panthers Head Coach Gloria Williams, who helped lead Parkway to their first state championship in program history. “We never gave up. Until the clock was zero-zero.”



The Panthers return Larry and the number one player in the class of 2023, Mikaylah Williams. It’s safe to assume Parkway will return with a vengeance next season. For Chloe Larry’s incredible performance in the 5A State Championship game, she’s our player of the week.