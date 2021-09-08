Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Colin Rains, Haughton Buccaneers

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There wasn’t a cloud in the sky on Friday night when Haughton hosted Red River to open the 2021 season, but there was rain. Colin Rains, pouring it on the Bulldogs defense, scoring a whopping seven touchdowns in the Buccaneers 55-49 win over Red River.

“I felt more comfortable out there and that really played a key role,” said Rains, who is in his second year as the starting quarterback. “I was comfortable out there and the guys around me did great.”



In 2020, Jason Brotherton’s approach to his then junior quarterback was a little different than it is now.



“We knew were were good on defense, so we were going to make sure he don’t lose the game for us, played smart football,” said Coach Brotherton. “That approach has obviously changed this year. He was amazing for us on Friday night and that’s what we’re going to need from him the rest of the season.”

On Friday night, the Buccaneers needed the senior quarterback to win the game for them. Rains delivered: accounting for 371 total yards, four passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and even a receiving score on a trick play.



“We got to a point where I think we were down 15 in the fourth quarter and had to throw it a lot and really lean on that and he made some really good throws,” said Coach Brotherton. “They knew he was going to throw it, they sent pressure, threw the ball well with people in his face.”



With a comeback victory under their belt, Rains believes the Bucs are ready for anything the rest of the season throws at them.



“That’s gonna carry us for the whole season. We may be down, but we’re not out of it yet and we’re gonna keep fighting and get back into it,” said Rains.