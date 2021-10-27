Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Dee Lewis, Daingerfield Tigers

DAINGERFIELD, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s been over ten years since the Daingerfield Tigers last state championship. The 2021 iteration of the Tigers is looking to change that behind the play of two-way star Dee Lewis.



“He’s been the quarterback of his current group since the eighth grade,” said his head coach, Davin Nelson, who’s coached Nelson his entire high school career. “Watching him mature has been pretty special. He’s the quarterback of the offense and defense.”



“I just like playing football,” says Lewis. Lewis likes playing football so much he rarely leaves the field for the Tigers, starting at inside linebacker on defense and at quarterback on offense. While the talent has been evident since he was elevated to varsity as only a sophomore, its the mental growth and maturity that has helped Lewis take his game to the next level.





Dee Lewis shined on offense and defense in the Tigers 42-6 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas.

“I just like being the leader on the team, because everybody on the team, they look up to me,” said Lewis. “If it wouldn’t be for them, I probably wouldn’t be here right now.”

Lewis has put up ridiculous stat lines in multiple games this season, but last Friday night against Paul Pewitt was his masterpiece: 14 of 19, 413 yards, 5 touchdown passes, with 23 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Performances like this have become the standard for Lewis.



“I get a little spoiled on it because I’m so used to him doing stuff like that, and I really think about it like there’s not very many kids who can do this in the state or in the country even,” said Coach Nelson. “Which baffles me he’s only got the one offer to New Mexico State because I’d be beating the door down for a 6’2, 230 pound kid who can do this kinda stuff.”



While Lewis currently only holds one Division I offer, that hasn’t stunted the senior star from dreaming big.



“I just wanna go to the league, play football, take care of my family,” said Lewis.



For Dee Lewis’ extraordinary performance against Paul Pewitt, he’s our player of the week.