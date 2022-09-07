SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In C.E. Byrd’s season opener against Pleasant Grove, there were plenty of storylines. The Hawks defeated a 3A Texas contender in their season opener. The Yellow Jackets knew they were in for a fight.

“The fact that we were able to execute everything that we’ve been practicing these past few months and come out with a W is encouraging,” said junior running back Dixon Poirier.



After a slow start, Byrd running back Josh Allen broke off a 65 yard run, only to be brought down awkwardly. Allen would leave the game with a shoulder injury. Enter junior running back Dixon Poirier, who was ready to seize the opportunity.

“Josh is a great player,” said Dixon. “When he went down, I knew I was ready for the moment. The offensive line played lights out. Everyone did.”



Poirier scored the two first-half touchdowns in his fill-in role on Friday night, adding 84 yards on the ground. “They sit there and make us go three and out, three and out, and we punted several times and all of a sudden we break one,” said head coach Stacey Ballew, referring to Poirier’s long second quarter run that set up his second touchdown. “That’s what we gotta have, he did a great job running the ball, and hopefully we’ll keep rolling.”



“It was just cool to see how one play could spark a whole game of success,” said Poirier.



For Dixon Poirier’s performance against Pleasant Grove, he’s our player of the week.