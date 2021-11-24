Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: DJ Feaster, Waskom Wildcats

WASKOM, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The Waskom Wildcats didn’t wait until Thanksgiving to feast. They’ve been feasting on opposing defenses all season long, averaging 59 points per game. Their aptly named running back, DJ Feaster, wants more than lopsided scores. He wants to add some hardware to the Wildcats’ trophy case.



“DJ is a special player, there is no doubt about it,” said Wildcats Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “You have to defend the outside run with DJ, he’s extremely fast, but he also had a tremendous offseason.” Feaster put on 12 pounds this offseason and improved in every weight room metric. His strength was on full display all season long, rushing for over 1,100 yards on only 62 carries. That’s almost 18 yards per carry to go along with 22 total touchdowns.

Whitney Keeling is hoping to lead the Wildcats to their first state championship victory since back-to-back titles in 2014-15.

“I was way smaller my freshman year, I wasn’t as big,” said Feaster, who scored twice and had five tackles in the Wildcats’ 56-20 win over Troup in the area round last Friday. “So you work hard in the weight room everyday and I take it seriously. Then you come our here everyday, 2-3 hours a day and just bust my behind.”



18 yards per carry is pretty impressive, but Waskom Head Coach Whitney Keeling says it’s what Feaster does when the ball isn’t in his hands that makes him the quintessential Wildcat.



“Our entire eleven man group knows they have to block,” said Coach Keeling. “They don’t see the field and they don’t touch the football unless they block. DJ is apart of that group where that’s their mentality.” Feaster added, “I enjoy blocking, it’s funny to me. To see me drive you down the field, I just look at you and smile. I get joy off of it.”



The Wildcats have won two playoff games by a combined score of 118 to 27. If the Wildcats are to go even farther, DJ Feaster is going to lead them there. “We have four games left throughout the run we wanna make and DJ is going to be a huge part of that,” said Coach Keeling. “DJ is one of those special guys, that, if you’re gonna win it, you’ve gotta have those guys. We look for him to continue that on for four more weeks, if he’s able to do that then I feel like we’ve got a really good shot at (a state championship.)”



For DJ Feasters’ 9 carry, 96 yard, two touchdown, five tackle performance against Troup, he’s our player of the week.