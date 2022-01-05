Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Fred Benjamin, Green Oaks Giants

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Green Oaks Giants won five games during the 2020 basketball season. In 2021, they’ve already won six. Their success can be attributed to the continued development of junior guard Fred’tavious Benjamin.



“I just want to go out every night and try and be a leader and do whatever it takes to help us win,” said Benjamin. That’s exactly what Fred Benjamin has done so far this season, leading the Giants in scoring. Head Coach Carl Harris says the Giants will go as far as Benjamin takes them.



“Well he’s our guy,” said Coach Harris. “Last year he kind of carried us a little bit. He accepts that challenge, he leads us in scoring right now. so it’s on his shoulders, he wants it, he wants that challenge, and that’s what I like about him.”

Benjamin is averaging 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, and 2 blocks per game so far this season. Coach Harris has been pleased with Benjamin’s development in one particular area.



“He has grown in terms of his shot making. Always been a guy that goes after it, as far as rebounding and defense, but now his shot making has gotten a whole lot better,” said Coach Harris.

The next challenge? Getting the Giants back to the postseason. After missing out last season, Fred Benjamin is dead-set on carrying his squad back to the playoffs.

“I didn’t like how we didn’t make the playoffs last year and didn’t win many games in the district,” said Benjamin. “Just trying to keep winning and definitely make it into the playoffs.”



For Fred Benjamin’s excellent season so far, he’s our player of the week.