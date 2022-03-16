LAKE CHARLES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the LHSAA 2A Boys Semi-Finals, Lakeview Gator senior forward Javonte Howard showed the crowd in Burton Coliseum that he deserved to be there. Howard lead the Gators in scoring with 23 points, but he wasn’t always the focal point of the Gators’ success.



“He wasn’t even allowed to shoot the ball when he was a freshman,” said Head Coach Brian Williams, who has coached Howard since he first joined the program as a seventh grader. “Then as a sophomore, because of how hard he worked defensively, he was allowed to take one shot. As a junior and a senior, he’s lead us.”

From fighting for minutes during his freshman year to leading the Gators his final two years, Howard became the heart of a Lakeview squad that made three consecutive 2A semi-final appearances.



“He’s a 5’9 kid that’s tough,” said Coach Williams. “He rebounds with the big ones, he does everything that’s needed on a team to win.”



That’s what Lakeview did: win. This year, the Gators finished with 29 wins including postseason victories. The mark Howard left on the program won’t be forgotten.

“I wish I had him for one more years.” said Coach Williams. “But he’s a great kid. If he wants to go play ball at the next level, it’s whatever he wants to do in life.”



For Javonte Howard’s excellent high school basketball career, he’s our player of the week.