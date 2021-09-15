Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Jaylan White, Parkway Panthers

BOSSIER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s fast and then there is Parkway Panther junior running back Jaylan White.



“He ran the 60 meters for us at the indoor track meet, going up against guys that are committed LSU, signed with Ole Miss,” said Panther Head Coach Coy Brotherton. “He managed to finish fourth in the state in that event. I think that did a lot for his confidence.”

White had to be convinced to run track, but after seeing the results in the spring, he’s happy he did.



“It’s given me a boost of confidence,” said White. “To know I’m one of the fastest kids in the state, it’s only helped me.”



So far through two games, that speed has been on full display. In week one, White rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. In week two, White was even better.

Jaylan White has accumulated 497 yards and 5 touchdowns this season on only 34 total touches.

“Friday night was kinda weird,” said Coach Brotherton. “We didn’t really realize what he had until after the game.”



White’s final stat line: 20 rushes, 205 yards, and three rushing touchdowns. In the receiving game? 3 receptions, 116 yards, and another score. Add that up and White finished with 321 yards and four total touchdowns.



“He’s able to take something bad and make something good out of it, he’s just so fast,” said Coach Brotherton. “He has such good vision, and really and truly the weight room has paid off.”



For White, his style of play is one of finesse.



“I like to play fast. I’m really not physical, I like to juke a lot,” said White. “I like making people look silly instead of taking the hit.”



With 497 yards of offense on just 34 touches so far this season, the finesse seems to be paying off. For White’s 321 yard, 4 touchdown performance, he’s our Player of the Week.



