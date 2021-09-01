Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Jaylen Boardley, Pleasant Grove Hawks

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Pleasant Grove sophomore running back Jaylen Boardley has been playing football for almost his entire life.



“I started off playing pee-wee when I was three,” said the 6’1, 190 pound running back. His favorite part of the game? “The hitting. That’s the fun part. And scoring, and the crowd going crazy after you do it.”



Before Boardley was making crowds go crazy on Friday nights, his head coach, Josh Gibson, got to see his potential first hand in practice.



“Look at his stature, he’s a big, powerful back, but extremely versatile. He can go line up in the slot at wide-receiver and really do some special things,” said Gibson.

Jaylen Boardley racked up 172 total yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks’ resounding 57-0 win over Nashville.

That versatility was on full display against Nashville last week. Not only did Boardley rush for three touchdowns, he had three receptions for over 100 yards. Pleasant Grove rolled over the Scrappers, 57-0. Crazy to think that, just a year ago, Boardley was a freshman, unsure of his role entering the season.



“Playing up with varsity, I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Boardley. “But as the games started going, I just got used to it and kept it going from there.”



Boardley ended up leading the Hawks in rushing as a freshman. He’s also had a special offseason, earning offers from UTSA, Houston and Baylor. The attention he’s getting from college coach’s isn’t a surprise to his head coach.

“I think you’ll see his name blow up and in a couple of years he’ll be one of the top ranked running backs and linebackers in the state of Texas,” said Gibson.



For Jaylen Boardley’s 172 total yards and three touchdowns, he’s our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.