BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Bossier senior guard Joseph Manning is one of the most well-rounded players in all of Shreveport-Bossier, but he’s not far removed from being a wide-eyed freshman just looking to make his mark.

“He’s been on the varsity team since he was a freshman, he’s a four year letterman,” said his head coach, Nick Bohanan. “His first year, we had a really good team and he didn’t get a lot of minutes.”



“Freshman year I knew I was gonna get the scrap up minutes, so I just focused on not turning the ball over and getting to close out games,” said Manning, who is averaging 22 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.



Fast forward to his sophomore year in 2020, and an injury to Bossier’s D’ante Bell in the final regular season game forced Manning into the starting line-up. When it mattered most, Manning shined.

Nick Bohanan has lead the Bossier Bearkats since 2017, capturing the 2020 4A state championship during his tenure.

“That really forced Joe into starting all five playoff games, and he was integral in us winning a state championship,” said Coach Bohanan. “He went 10 for 10 from the free throw line as a sophomore. So, he misses one or two, we don’t win a state championship.”



Now as a senior, Manning is embracing a leadership role for a Bearkat team hungry to win the fifth state championship in school history.

“I try to help the guys, tell them lets get in the weight room after school, and when we’re watching film, I try and point out different things,” said Manning.

Joseph Manning has helped the Bossier Bearkats earn a 22-6 record while averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

From role player to star player, the spotlight is now on Joseph Manning. The Bearkats are currently ranked third in the 3A power rankings, and with a roster full of guys who understand their role, the Bearkats are ready to capture the programs fourth state championship since 2011.

“The way we’re built now, if teams do focus on him, we do have guys that can step up and score,” said Nick Bohanan. “I know that in a game I’m gonna ride for them and they’re gonna ride for me,” said Manning. “I’m real confident that we’re gonna compete for a state championship this year.”



For Joseph Manning’s stellar career so far, he’s our player of the week.

