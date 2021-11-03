Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Joshua Ware, Southwood Cowboys

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “At this point, he believes the yards are going to come through him.”



Joshua Ware doesn’t go down without a fight. Neither does his team, the Southwood Cowboys, who hung tough with the Parkway Panthers last Friday night. Ware credits his success to a special relationship with his offensive line.



“Nobody sees the work that these guys put in, these guys come out here they consistently block,” said Ware. “And sometimes I’m human and make bad reads but they get on me and treat me like a brother.”



Ware made all the right reads on Friday night, racking up 30 carries for 275 yards and two touchdowns. His head coach, Jesse Esters, is happy his senior has finally put it all together.



“He kinda started off rocky, taking some big shots… now he expects those shots, he wants those shots,” said Coach Esters. “He knows when he breaks to the open field, if a guy isn’t right there on him, break away from him.”

Joshua Ware now has back-to-back games with 200+ yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Ware did just that on the play of the night, displaying all of the skills in his tool box when he planted a Panthers defender in the dirt with a stiff arm before hitting the afterburners on his way to a 75 yard touchdown run.



“We work on breakaway speed because you can’t be a running back without breakaway speed,” said Ware. “So they closed up the hole, so I bounced it outside, I had one man to beat so I beat him.”



Off the field, Ware is just as excellent in the classroom and around campus. “He’s one of the most polite, respectful kids on campus,” said Dr. Kim Pendleton, principal at Southwood High School. “Just every time you see him, he greets you, smiling. I’ve never seen him upset.”



For Joshua Ware’s 275 yard, two touchdown performance, he’s our player of the week.

