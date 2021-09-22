Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Kam Evans, Huntington Raiders

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Nobody likes being scheduled for an opposing team’s homecoming. It’s one of the universal facts of high school sports. If you’re slated for your opponent’s homecoming, its normally because they think they’re going to march into the weekend’s festivities with an easy win. And if it’s a universal fact that you schedule an easy opponent for homecoming, on the other side, there are few feelings better than spoiling your opponent’s big night. That’s exactly the task the Huntington Raiders were faced with last Friday night in Preston Crownover Stadium: playing spoiler to the Parkway Panthers’ homecoming.



“We went into the game feeling disrespected for being their homecoming game,” said Raiders junior quarterback Kam Evans. “They probably didn’t even pick us, but we felt disrespected by it. So went into the game like ‘why did they pick us?’ and went out and balled out on them. Felt like practice.”



The first half probably did feel like practice for the Raiders. The offense exploded for 32 first half points, shocking the Panthers in the process. The Raiders eventually hung on for the 38-31 win, a victory that Raiders’ Head Coach Steven Dennis believes is a milestone victory for his program.



“I believe it is a big deal. Anytime you play a 5A school as a 4A school and come out victorious, I think that’s a big deal for any 4A program,” said Coach Dennis.



In only his third start, Evans’ was electric: 24 of 38, 378 yards and three passing touchdowns, adding another with his feet. His head coach believes that Evans’ potential is sky high.

Evans lead the Raiders to a victory over 5A Parkway in only his third career start.

“I keep pinching myself and telling myself that, barring injury or anything like that, we get to be apart of something special here with him. He’s gonna help us take the next step as a program,” said Coach Dennis.



Evans’ is trying to take the next step as a player, and with wide-outs like Zyion Claville and Kendrick Rucker, both of which are fielding D-1 offers, it makes growing that much easier for Evans.



“I feel like I put the ball in their hand, they take care of me, and if they put the ball in my hand, I take care of them, so we trust each other and ball out together,” said Evans. Evans was also quick to note that Kendrick Rucker has yet to suit up for the Raiders this season and Zyion Claville missed the first game, meaning this offense has only scratched the surface of it’s potential. “It’s going to be scary where we are at the end of the season.”



For Evans 391 yard and four total touchdown performance, he’s this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.



