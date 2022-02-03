BOSSIER CITY, La (KMMS/KTAL) – When you watch Airline Lady Vikings senior guard Kayla Hampton play, there’s one thing that sticks out. “Every steal, every pass, every good shot, she just smiles afterwards,” said Lady Vikings Head Coach Lyndzee McConathy.

There’s been plenty to smile about this year, with Hampton averaging 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals per game while setting the school single season steal record with over 106 steals. But a year ago, Hampton’s basketball journey took an unexpected detour.

“I remember the day like it was yesterday,” said Hampton. “I didn’t realize what it was at the moment, I thought it was just a bruised knee or whatever.” Hampton tore her ACL, costing her the rest of her junior season. Having the sport she loved taken away from her required a dramatic adjustment.



“The whole mental part was a struggle for me, I’m not even gonna lie to you,” said Hampton. “It was really hard for me to see next year, and the future, and it was hard for me to look past that.”



With each passing day in rehab, Hampton’s knee grew stronger. By the start of her senior season, Hampton had made a full recovery, and her appreciation for the sport she loved took on a whole new light.

“I was kinda nervous at first, didn’t want to hurt it again,” said Hampton. “Blessed to have another year to play again and I’m just doing what I like to do.”



Hampton is leading the way for the Lady Vikings, who currently sit at 14th in the 5A Power Ratings while competing the state’s toughest district, 1-5A.



“Her injury has caused us a major growth and also her injury has made her have to grow as a player,” said Coach McConathy. “It’s made her realize that she had to step it up, and she did.”



For Kayla Hampton’s incredible career so far, she’s our player of the week.