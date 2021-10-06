Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Kenyon Terrell, Captain Shreve Gators

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Captain Shreve junior quarterback Kenyon Terrell doesn’t say much. He let’s his play do the talking.



“He’s got a calm demeanor, you’re not gonna rattle him,” said Gators head coach Bryant Sepulvado. “He’s not gonna get too high, too low.”



So what keeps the quarterback so even keel? “Really my team, they see me throw a pick or I have my head down, they’ll come talk to me, tell me that I got it,” said Terrell. Last Thursday night against Parkway, Terrell was in the zone. The Panthers took a 21-14 lead into the half, before Terrell lead the Gators to a 26 point second-half that secured a 46-21 win over their District 1-5A opponent.



“Being down at the half we just had to remind ourselves the game is never over,” said Terrell. “No matter how much we’re down, no matter how much time is left, we’re still in the game.”

Kenyon Terrell tossed three touchdowns, going 10 for 17 with 254 yards passing. He added 30 rushing yards on six attempts and another touchdown.

The Gators are averaging 38 points per game so far this season. Opposing defenses have to prepare for the team’s many offensive weapons on the outside while also trying to account for Terrell’s running ability.



“He can throw the ball as well as anybody but his running ability separates him also,” said Coach Sepulvado. “A lot of teams have gotten to where they drop everybody to try and take away the deep ball. Well, if you do that he rolls out and he gets the first down.”



Team’s are trying to account for Terrell’s wide-receivers. Kendrick Law, the number three athlete in the 2022 class. With the emergence of Braylon Finney on the outside as well, Friday nights at Lee Hedges have become must-see football.



“I mean, its amazing having the amount of receivers, the weapons, and the speed that I have,” said Terrell. “I know I can get them the ball and they’re gonna make plays.”



For Kenyon Terrell’s 284 total yard, four total touchdown performance, he’s our Player of the Week.