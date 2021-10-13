Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Kham Boykins, Logansport Tigers

LOGANSPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Winning is where the fun is. Losing is where you learn about yourself.



During the Logansport Tigers first four games of the season, there were plenty of lessons learned, as the Tigers got off to an 0-4 start playing teams in bigger classifications. Their quarterback, junior Kham Boykins, never let his team lose sight of the ultimate goal.



“I’ve just been uplifting my fellow teammates, keeping them positive in wins and losses, coming hard at practice, making sure we get after each other,” said Boykins.



Tigers Head Coach Kevin Magee knew exactly what he was looking for from his team during the Tigers’ tough stretch.



“You figure out who you can go to war with, who your guys are, who your verbal leaders are, who your nonverbal leaders are,” said Coach Magee. “Who leads by doing? Those are really the guys I lean towards. Don’t tell me you can do it, show me.”



Junior quarterback Kham Boykins has shown Coach Magee plenty over the last three seasons. Boykins has played in every game since he was a freshman, experience that Coach Magee says is invaluable.

Kham Boykins threw for 210 yards and four touchdowns against Block, adding 11 yards and another score on the ground.

“There isn’t a look he hasn’t seen, a blitz he isn’t familiar with, a drill he hasn’t done,” said Coach Magee. “His experience has really allowed him to come into his own this year.”



The Tigers are winners of their last two games, playing their best football of the season at a very crucial time, as the team enters its district schedule. Boykins’ leadership ability has been on full display during the ups and downs this year, and his head coach knows how crucial his performances are to his team’s success.



“He understands that, as he goes, we go. We can’t have a lag, if he has a bad day, he’s just gotta pick it up and make it happen.”



The Tigers are hoping Boykins can continue his stellar play as they enter the meat of their district schedule. For Boykins 221 total yard, five total touchdown performance, he’s our Player of the Week.





