Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Kym Sheppard, Atlanta Volleyball

ATLANTA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Kym Sheppard is a star for the Atlanta Rabbits Volleyball team. If you would have asked her is she saw this coming back when she started in the seventh grade, she would have called you crazy.



“I started playing my seventh grade year and at first it was just something to do,” said Sheppard. “I was like, I don’t think I’m gonna like it that much but then I really enjoyed it.”



Sheppard not only enjoys volleyball, but she’s become the central piece in Atlanta’s greatest regular season. The Rabbits were undefeated in district play on their way to a district championship.



“Once she figure it out to get off the net and come in faster, that nobody could jump with her, that nobody was on her level, that’s when she took off,” said her Head Coach Quen Banks. “She’s unstoppable on the floor.”

Unstoppable is the right word. Sheppard has over 300 kills and 125 blocks on the season, numbers that even she has a hard time believing she reached.



“I didn’t really have a goal set, but now that I reached 300 kills, I have bigger goals now at this point,” said Sheppard.



One of those goals is bringing the Rabbits to the 3A state championship match. Atlanta has already taken down Mineola, Waskom and Harmony to punch their ticket to the semi-finals. If the Rabbits are going to bring the trophy home, though, Kym Sheppard will be the reason why.



“Everybody on the team knows their role, but everybody knows to give the ball to Kym Sheppard,” said Coach Banks. “She’s the money-maker, and that’s her nick-name to us, the moneymaker.”



For “The Money-Maker” Kym Sheppard’s incredible season, she’s our player of the week.