Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: London Williams, Many Tigers

MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Many senior running back London Williams delivered a legendary performance when it mattered most. During last week’s 2A semi-final matchup with Avoyelles, Williams carried the ball 12 times for 205 yards and five touchdowns, the second win of the year for the Tigers over the Mustangs. This win propelled the Tigers back to the 2A State Championship game for the third consecutive season, with a chance to win their second consecutive championship.



“I can’t say enough about him,” said Tigers head coach Jess Curtis. “He’s leading the state in yardage and scoring. (Colleges) need to be lining up, forget the transfer portal, you guys need to be knocking on his door.”



Williams scored five of the Tigers’ six total touchdowns, the most important one coming in the fourth quarter to give Many the 40-38 lead. The senior also leads the state in total rushing yards with 2,545 and leads the state in scoring with 46 touchdowns. Williams has carried a “do whatever it takes” attitude with him the entire season and it paid off when his team needed him most.



“I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help us get to the Superdome,” said Williams. “Just trying to get positive yards to help my team out and not let them down and get to the next level.”



Williams currently doesn’t know what his collegiate future holds, but this week, his head coach expects Williams’ full skill set to be on display in New Orleans.



“He’s a 4.4 type speed guy, I’ve never had a guy run a 4.4, powerlifting state champion. That kid is a warrior,” said Coach Curtis. “This is his time. And we’re going to go down to New Orleans and we’re going to ride that number five.”



For London Williams’ performance in the 2A semi-finals, he’s our player of the week.

