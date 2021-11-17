Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Mar’jayvious Moss, Northwood Falcons

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There are incredible performances. And then, there’s what Northwood’s Mar’jayvious Moss did against North Desoto, redefining what “putting the team on your back” truly means.



“You see kids with 30 tackles or a kid throws for 500 yards or runs for 300, there are other people helping them,” said Northwood Head Football Coach Austin Brown. “But it seemed like in every play that Moss made, it was just him. I know you shouldn’t give a high school kid that much credit but he won a district championship by himself.”



In Northwood’s district championship bout with North Desoto, it was Mar’jayvious Moss’s legendary performance that pushed the Falcons to victory. The junior defensive back recorded five interceptions, tying a state record. Moss dropped another pick in the second quarter that could have given him the record.

“Honestly I was like keep throwing it, because the more chances we get our offense, the more confidence they get, the better we are as a team,” said Moss. “So as they kept throwing it and I took advantage of every chance they gave me.”



Late in the game, Northwood had the ball in scoring position with a chance to take the lead. Coach Brown knew there was only one option.

“Fourth quarter, four minutes left, we put the ball in the best players hands,” said Coach Brown. “And that’s what we did. Looked like he was tackled, he got free and scored.”



Getting Moss the ball is a recipe for success for the Falcons. He’s scored in six different ways for the team in his young career. “The white board is full of things that we can possibly do with Moss,” said Coach Brown. “So when you’ve got a player like that you’re almost like a mad scientist trying to find the different ways to get him the ball.”



Whether its on offense or defense, Moss is hoping his versatility can bring the Falcons postseason glory.



“I try to make myself as useful as possible, bring confidence to our players, keep the team up,” said Moss. “If they see me making plays, eventually they’ll make plays, too.”



The Falcons made need another heroic performance, as the team travels to North Desoto for a rematch of their district championship game, this time with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. For Mar’jayvious Moss’s five interception, one touchdown performance against North Desoto, he’s our player of the week.



