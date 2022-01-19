Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Mikaylah Williams, Parkway Panthers

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KMSS/KTAL) – The number one player in the class of 2023. The MVP of the 2021 3×3 World Cup. A gold medal recipient. Over a thousand career points. Parkway guard Mikaylah Williams has accomplished more by her junior year than many accomplish in an entire career. The signs that she would be a special player have been there since the beginning.



“You knew that she was going to be special the moment she stepped on the court as a seventh grader,” said Parkway Lady Panthers Head Coach Gloria Williams. “She was that kid, and she still is that kid.”

Mikaylah Williams dominated international competition in the 3×3 World Cup, earning MVP honors and a gold medal.

A kid with a gold medal. Playing for Team USA, Williams dominated international competition last summer in Hungary. The experience is one Williams will cherish for the rest of her life. “Just getting to play with different people, the friends I made, that was a special time,” said Williams. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”



While Williams may have a gold medal hanging around her neck, she also has a target on her back. As the nation’s top player in the class of 2023, every team on the schedule wants a shot at knocking off the top dog. It’s pressure that Williams has embraced.

“There is definitely a huge target on my back but I just know all the work I put in and I’m prepared for everything everybody has,” said Williams.

Missing from Williams long list of accolades? A district and state championship. Playing in one of the state’s toughest districts, the Lady Panthers fell to Benton in the quarterfinals last season, a sting that Williams and her team haven’t forgotten. “That last game was tough,” said Williams. “We had a lot of emotions after that game and I think that’s fueling us this year. Just knowing how that felt and never wanting to feel it again.”

The Lady Panthers are 22-2 on the season with the heart of their district schedule still ahead of them. The Lady Panthers haven’t won a district championship since 2010, something Williams hopes they can change this season. “It’s tough in this district. But with as hard as we work, I know we can get it done,” said Williams.

For Mikaylah Williams’ incredible career so far, she’s our player of the week.



