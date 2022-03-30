MANSFIELD, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s difficult enough for student-athletes to balance school and their respective sport. Now imagine playing four sports, with inter-lapping schedules on top of school responsibilities. That’s what Mansfield Junior Nicolas Bailey manages to accomplish playing four sports.

“It’s not for the weak minded,” says Bailey, who currently is balancing track and baseball. Bailey doesn’t just play for sports, though. He excels at them all and in the classroom.

“I made All-District and All-State in football,” said Bailey, who stars as the Wolverine’s tight-end. “I made All-District First Team in basketball. I plan on going to state in all four of my events for track. And in baseball we’re probably going to go to the playoffs, which hasn’t been done in a long time here at Mansfield.” Bailey also holds a 3.5 grade point average to go along with his athletic accolades.

Bailey plays the same sport his father and uncle excelled in during their days at Mansfield: football.

What pushes Nicolas Bailey on his toughest days, when he’s balancing school, practice for one sport and a game for another? In a word: family.

“My family’s legacy here at Mansfield runs very deep,” said Bailey. Deep may be an understatement. His grandfather, Fred Carter, coached at Mansfield for 30 plus years, helping lead the Wolverines to the 1991 3A State Championship. His father and uncle both starred at Mansfield in the ’90s, as well. Tony Carter, Bailey’s uncle, had his jersey retired at Mansfield and played college football for LSU. Bailey’s father, Marcus, played his college ball at Northwestern St.



Bailey is driven to honor his family’s legacy by carving out his own path at Mansfield. It’s a drive that his coaches can’t help but notice.

“The coaches here know that we have a small number of athletes in the school,” said Head Track and Field Coach Mychal Word. “We never try to wear any kid out. Nicolas, he always has good energy. He’s always ready to perform.”

Ready to perform for the Mansfield community and to honor his family’s legacy.



“It’s very important to me because it’s how you carry yourself,” said Bailey. “I want to honor them with everything because they gave me everything.”



For Nicolas Bailey’s outstanding junior year, he’s our player of the week.

