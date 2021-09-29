Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Omarion Miller, North Caddo Titans

VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With a population of just over 3,500 people, the town of Vivian is far from the largest in Caddo Parish. But, it may be housing the best kept secret in the state: the most dynamic offensive high school football player, North Caddo’s Omarion Miller.



“He’s a generational talent,” said Titans’ Head Coach Johnny Kavanaugh. “He’s something like I’ve never seen before here at North Caddo. He draws comparisons to (Calvin Johnson) was back in college and in high school, just unstoppable.”



Against Bossier High last Friday night, Miller was just that: unstoppable. The junior wide-receiver finished with eight catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns, with a two point conversion catch you have to see to believe.



“As I was going up, the defender was holding my left hand so I went up with my right hand and tried to grab it,” said Miller, describing the play. “And I just happened to grab it.”





You can’t blame defenders for not knowing how to stop Miller. The wide-receiver currently leads the state in receiving yards with just over 600. Miller does have some advice for those trying to slow him down.



“I just hope you can jump because once the ball is in the air, it’s mine,” said Miller, who has seven touchdown receptions so far on the season. “I’m gonna go get it. Most people wait for the ball to come to them but I’m gonna go get it.”



“Teams try to bracket him, double team him,” said Coach Kavanaugh. “What happens half the time is, he goes up, catches the ball, and those two other guys bang into each other, and he walks into the end-zone. I’ve seen it happen half a dozen times.”



Maybe the most important ball Miller caught came in the offseason in front of LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. Now, Miller is committed to the Tigers and happy the rest of the state is finally seeing what he’s capable of.



“I just feel like I had something to prove, and now everybody is just seeing it, and it’s like ‘wow’,” said Miller.



With over half of the season left, there’s still plenty of ‘wow’ moments ahead for the receiver.

