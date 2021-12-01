Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Rontavious Richmond, Parkway Panthers

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Parkway Panthers put the rest of 5A on notice this postseason, upsetting the defending 5A runners up in ASH and then taking down their cross-town district rivals in Captain Shreve. Along the way, senior running back Ron’tavious Richmond made some pretty cool history.

“He had a thousand yards rushing and a thousand yard receiving this year,” said Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton. “I don’t know how many times that’s been done in the state if ever. Definitely, he had a season to remember for sure.”



Ron’tavious Richmond rushed for over 1,300 yards to go along with 1,004 yards receiving. In the postseason alone, Richmond was responsible for more than 1,000 yards of total offense. Getting stronger as the season went along is an understatement when it comes to describing Richmond’s performance.

“It’s been real great, we just knew what we wanted to be this year, wanted to go out and try to make a good run and put Parkway back on the map like it used to be,” said Richmond, accumulated 396 total yards and five touchdowns in the Panthers upset of ASH in the first round of the playoffs. “We just went out there, worked hard, and it showed.”

Ron’tavious Richmond notched over 1,300 yards rushing and over 1,000 yards receiving with 26 total touchdowns this fall.

Richmond scored ten touchdowns in the postseason alone and his head coach believes he’s made for the game’s biggest moments. “He’s a big time football player, he loves the big moment, he loves the spotlight,” said Coach Brotherton. “He’s what you want in a football player. When the stage is at his biggest that’s when he steps up his game and gives the biggest, best performance he can.”



After scoring 26 total touchdowns this fall, Richmond’s Parkway Panther career has come to a close. Richmond looks back on his career fondly while also hoping this isn’t the end of his football career.



“I mean it was sad on Friday, but I was kinda happy at the same time. Parkway hadn’t been to the quarterfinals in five years, so I was happy we got to do that this year,” said Richmond. “I’ll try and find some (junior college) to go and play college at next year, and make it somewhere someday.”



For Ron’tavious Richmond’s 1,048 total yard, 10 touchdown postseason, he’s our player of the week.