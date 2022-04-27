BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Airline senior guard Kayla Hampton is the first ever Marketplace Chevy Female Player of the Year.

Hampton overcame an ACL injury in 2020 to leader the Lady Vikings to their first home playoff game in a decade this season. Hampton was recognized tonight in front of other “Player of the Week” nominees in a banquet held at Ralph & Kacoo’s in Bossier City.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was pretty shocked,” said Hampton. “There are some great athletes and stories in our area, so I’m really blessed to be picked out of the group.”



Marketplace Chevy awarded Hampton a $2500 scholarship for her efforts.