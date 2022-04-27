BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Evangel Christian Academy guard Lance Waddles is the Marketplace Chevy Male Player of the Year.

Waddles lead the Eagles to a 21-8 regular season finish while averaging 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game. The senior is committed to North Dakota State to continue his collegiate basketball career.

“Winning this award means everything to me,” said Waddles. “I just want to be an example of what hard work and determination can lead to.”



Waddles is half Native American and plans on using a portion of his $2500 scholarship to give back at his reservation, Standing Rock Sioux. Waddles plans on mentoring at risk youth on the reservation, sharing a message of hard work and perseverance.