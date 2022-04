FOXBOROUGH, Ma (KMSS/KTAL) – The Marshall Mavericks will get to cheer on one of their own next NFL season.

Former LSU Tiger and Maverick standout Chasen Hines was selected with the 210th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Hines was a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers, making 17 starts in his four year Tiger career on the offensive line. Hines won a national championship with LSU in 2019.