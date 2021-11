SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Marjavious Moss intercepted five North Desoto passes as the Falcons defeated the Griffins 13-7 to capture the District 1-4A championship.

Moss’ five interceptions are two shy of the national single-game record and tied, if not set the Louisiana single-game interception record.

