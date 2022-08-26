SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Hey football, welcome back. This week we kick things off in Texas and Louisiana on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant. Louisiana jamborees will also be a part of our 4-states coverage beginning at 10:15 on KTAL NBC6. After a somewhat lackluster year picking games last season, I am ready for redemption! Let’s get into our breakdowns of the top matchups you’ll see on our first Friday Night Blitz of the season!

Re-Bath Game of the Week: Daingerfield at Gladewater

In our first Game of the Week of 2022, the Daingerfield brings their high-powered attack to Gladewater in a matchup of two teams that enjoyed plenty of success in District play a year ago. The Tigers and Bears combined to go 12-0 in their respective districts in 2021. That said, each team is looking to improve upon slow starts a season ago, with both teams starting out 2-2. Daingerfield will be led by Texas commit Aeryn Hampton, who leads the Tiger secondary as just a Junior. Gladewater will look to replace quarterback DJ Allen (now at TCU) with Junior Kyron Wilson, who makes the transition from wide receiver, catching 28 passes for over 500 yards and 3 touchdowns a year ago.

PREDICTION: Gladewater is replacing their best player this year. Kyron Wilson is a tremendous athlete and should have the Bears competing for a district title, but I believe there will be growing pains in week one against an experienced Daingerfield team. DAINGERFIELD: 56 GLADEWATER: 20

HAMBURG AT ASHDOWN

In Arkansas, the second ranked team in our preseason KTAL power rankings takes the field on their brand new turf against the Hamburg Lions. This is the fifth consecutive year the Lions and Panthers square off the open the season, with Ashdown taking the last two meetings. Ashdown will have a new quarterback in Jonathan McElroy. His job is made easier with Arkansas commit Shamar Easter at tight end. The Panthers will also have one of the top offensive lines in the area, led by Central Arkansas commit Xzavier Brown.

PREDICTION: For a senior class that’s made back-to-back playoff appearances, this Ashdown team could be the most talented the Panthers have seen in years. This game will set the tone for a special year in Ashdown. ASHDOWN: 30 HAMBURG: 14

CENTER AT TATUM

The wait is over. We’ll finally get to see Whitney Keeling’s Tatum Eagles take the field after a 12-year run at Waskom which included two state championships. His quarterback in his final two years at Waskom will join him at Tatum, Junior Cole Watson. The Eagles spent the first half of 2021 ranked in the top ten of the Class 3A Division I rankings, starting the year 8-1 before losing their final two games, including a first round playoff exit. Center has high hopes after a 1-9 2021 campaign. Quarterback Emonte Cross returns for his junior season, after throwing 17 touchdowns a year ago. Defensively, Jamarion Evans is back for his senior year after intercepting a team high 6 passes last season.

PREDICTION: Center has to be confident with the amount of talent returning this season. I think the option attack will be too much to handle against an experienced offense in the 2022 opener. TATUM: 26 CENTER: 14

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Daingerfield at Gladewater Daingerfield Daingerfield Daingerfield Hamburg at Ashdown Ashdown Ashdown Ashdown Center at Tatum Tatum Center Tatum Tyler at Marshall Tyler Marshall Marshall Jefferson at New Boston New Boston Jefferson New Boston Gilmer at Chapel Hill Gilmer Gilmer Gilmer

LOUISIANA JAMBOREES ON SCHEDULE

Booker T. Washington vs. Southwood

Huntington vs. Woodlawn

Airline vs. Benton

Bossier vs. Plain Dealing

Calvary vs. Union Parish

You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.