NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Congratulations, you made it to high school football season 2021. This week Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas get their seasons underway while Louisiana preps for the start of their seasons in jamboree action. Each week we’ll get you ready for the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant by previewing some of the biggest matchups you’ll see Friday night. In week one, we’ve got three games that you won’t want to miss.

J AND J’S BARGAIN BARN GAME OF THE WEEK: NASHVILLE AT PLEASANT GROVE

In a matchup of two title contenders in their respective states, Nashville and Pleasant Grove begin our 2021 Friday Night Blitz schedule with a bang. The Scrappers are coming off a 9-3 season which ended in the Quarterfinals. One of those three losses came to the Hawks in last year’s season opener 55-14. The Hawks are looking to avenge a playoff loss to Caddo Mills, which ended their state championship game appearance streak at three. Each team will feature a new signal caller in 2021. Nashville will be led by senior Ethan Gunter, while Pleasant Grove is guided by Sophomore Ahkhari Johnson.

PRESCOTT AT NEWPORT

In one of the most intriguing matchups throughout the Natural State in week one, the Curley Wolves of Prescott will take on Newport. Prescott will look to live up to the expectation set by a 2020 team that finished undefeated in the regular season before seeing their season end with a playoff loss to McGehee. The Wolves will have their hands full, with a Greyhound team that finished 9-2 a season ago.

C.E. BYRD V. CAPTAIN SHREVE (JAMBOREE)

It may not count in the standings, but anytime these two teams get together it needs to be on your radar. The Yellow Jackets are looking to silence doubters a year after finishing as the Division I runner-up in the state of Louisiana. Captain Shreve went 5-4 last season and hopes the return of both quarterbacks Kenyon Terrell and Ashton Martin, as well as do-it-all prospect Kendrick Law can help the Gators play at the same level they showed in 2019 to capture a District title. Friday will also be our first chance to see new Yellow Jacket Head Coach Stacey Ballew, who takes over for the now-retired Mike Suggs.

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

Liberty-Eylau V. Longview-Pine Tree

Atlanta V. Daingerfield

Rivercrest V. De Kalb

Gladewater V. Gilmer

Joaquin V. Beckville

Tyler V. Texas High

Mountain View V. Fouke

Evangel V. North Desoto (Jamboree)

Booker T. Washington V. North Caddo (Jamboree)

