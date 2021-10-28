NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 10 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week nine of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we reach double digits in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma while Louisiana plays their most important week of the season in week nine. Below I preview three of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: ELYSIAN FIELDS AT WASKOM

This week’s game of the week features one of the great rivalries in Texas for the second consecutive week. This year’s Waskom and Elysian Fields matchup carries as much importance as any with the winner moving to 5-0 and gaining sole possession of first place in district play. If this game is as close as many of the others have been in the past (both meetings last year were decided by one possession.) It will be interesting to see how each team’s conditioning fares in the fourth quarter. Both teams are beating opponents by an average of over 30 points.

PREDICTION: Expect a lot of points in this one. Waskom’s defense simply gets more stops. WASKOM: 44 ELYSIAN FIELDS: 28

PLEASANT GROVE AT LIBERTY-EYLAU

The importance of this game rests on the potential of a winner-take-all district battle next week between Pleasant Grove and Gilmer. The Hawks have won three in a row after a 1-4 start and are playing their best football at the right time, defeating their last two opponents by an average of 47 points. The Leopards are looking to play spoiler and keep their hope for a share of a district title alive with a victory.

PREDICTION: The Hawks are finally looking like themselves just in time for the playoffs. No way they let a shot at an outright district title go by the wayside. PLEASANT GROVE: 35 LIBERTY EYLAU: 25

JONESBORO-HODGE AT NORTH CADDO

Jonesboro-Hodge has been one of the more fun teams to follow this season. The Tigers are 6-2, winning a total of six games over the last two seasons combined. North Caddo’s only loss of the season came to North Webster in a game that feels like it happened two years ago. Interestingly enough, the Tigers have already defeated North Webster and also have a win against Logansport under their belts. A win would clinch North Caddo the district championship in District 1-2A. In every game since the North Webster loss the Titans have scored at least 42 points.

PREDICTION: This game is going to be a ton of fun. One defensive stop could be the difference, I think it goes the way of the Titans. NORTH CADDO: 50 JONESBORO-HODGE: 40

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

PREDICTION: Natchitoches Central: 35 Haughton: 20

PREDICTION: Benton: 50 Airline: 17

PREDICTION: Evangel: 25 Booker T. Washington: 13

PREDICTION: Texas: 38 Nacogdoches: 13

PREDICTION: Mount Pleasant: 24 Pine Tree: 20

PREDICTION: Loyola: 40 Red River: 35

PREDICTION: Robinson: 42 Ashdown: 30

PREDICTION: Calvary: 68 Plain Dealing: 12

PREDICTION: Gladewater: 38 Sabine: 35

PREDICTION: Gilmer: 60 North Lamar: 7

LAST WEEK: 11-1

SEASON RECORD: 54-16 (Predictions began in week 5.)



You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.