NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 11 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We made it, folks. Week 11. The final week of the regular season of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant is upon us. It’s time to crown some district champions. Below I’ll preview the three district title battles on the schedule tomorrow night. You can catch highlights from all the games in this article beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: NORTH DESOTO AT NORTHWOOD

It’s a good thing we don’t crown champions in September. If the season had ended back then the North DeSoto Griffins may not have been a playoff team. Instead, they’ve rallied off five consecutive wins to move to 5-4 in one of the great mid-season turnarounds in the entire state of Louisiana. Northwood has been a model of consistency under Head Coach Austin Brown and are also playing their best football at the perfect time, outscoring District opponents 113-6 over their three league matchups. It’s a district title in the truest sense of the term. It’s a winner-take-all matchup in a game the Falcons haven’t lost on the field since 2016. (They forfeited the game in 2020 after originally winning 15-13.)

PREDICTION: I know we don’t crown champions in September but I have a hard time getting over the poor start the Griffins had, especially their loss to Parkway. NORTHWOOD: 21 NORTH DESOTO: 12

GILMER AT PLEASANT GROVE

Pleasant Grove has had a very similar season in the Lone-Star State that North DeSoto has had in Louisiana. The Hawks dominated Nashville in week one before going on a four-game losing streak prior to district play. Once entering district the Hawks have looked more like themselves, winning their four contests by an average of 31 points. Gilmer’s only misstep took place against Carthage, the team they’re chasing for a State Championship. A win would all but ensure the Buckeyes a number 2 seed in the 4A Division II playoffs, setting them up on the opposite side of the bracket from the Bulldogs.

PREDICTION: Pleasant Grove has been a nice story to follow this year and it will be fun to see how far they can run in the playoffs. That being said, the Buckeyes are healthier and playing good football, especially defensively. GILMER: 41 PLEASANT GROVE: 14

LOYOLA AT MANSFIELD

Before the season began there arguably wasn’t a more-wide open District in Louisiana than 1-3A. It looked like it was North Webster’s to lose after their win over North Caddo. Bossier held on to the favorite spot after their blistering offensive pace to open the season. Mansfield appeared to be in the driver’s seat until their loss to North Webster on Friday. Lost in all of this, the team that just keeps winning, the Loyola Flyers. Loyola has won five in a row after a 1-3 start to the season and has a chance to run the table to an undefeated district championship. There shouldn’t be a shortage of points in this one, both offenses are averaging over 33 points per game with each defense giving up over 28.

PREDICTION: The Flyers have earned my respect and they deserve everyone else’s for what they’ve done this season. It’s a battle of Head Coaches with the same name for a district crown and I believe the Flyers will win a close one as they have many times this year. LOYOLA: 43 MANSFIELD: 40

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

PREDICTION: Captain Shreve: 45 Airline: 17

PREDICTION: Booker T. Washington: 22 Woodlawn: 20

PREDICTION: Homer: 48 Haynesville: 22

PREDICTION: Longview: 28 Tyler: 17

PREDICTION: Arkansas: 27 DeQueen: 20

PREDICTION: Benton: 40 Natchitoches Central: 23

PREDICTION: Parkway: 28 Haughton: 24

PREDICTION: Texas High: 35 Whitehouse: 10

PREDICTION: Carthage: 49 Shepherd: 7

PREDICTION: Elysian Fields: 30 Hughes Springs: 21

PREDICTION: Bossier: 57 Magnolia: 12

PREDICTION: Tatum: 34 Sabine: 24

LAST WEEK: 11-2

SEASON RECORD: 65-18 (Picks began in Week 5.)

You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.