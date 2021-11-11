NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 12 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s time for the playoffs, folks. We’ve got our busiest show of the season on deck as Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma all roll into the postseason. We’ve got previews of three of the most intriguing first round matchups this week, as well as predictions of all the games you can catch on the Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: JOAQUIN VS. BECKVILLE

In a rematch of this year’s season opener, Beckville looks to keep their Cinderella season alive, after finishing the regular season 10-0 for the first time in school history. The Rams’ season has been the definition of a roller coaster, losing to the Bearkats 50-39 in week one, and to Elysian Fields in week two. From there, the Rams won all five of their games consecutively before finishing the regular season on a two game losing streak. Beckville has yet to play a single-possession game, their closest victory came against the Rams by eleven.

PREDICTION: I think Beckville is much better than they were when these two met week one. BECKVILLE: 39 JOAQUIN: 14

HAHNVILLE AT BENTON

On paper, it’s one of the most closely contested first-round battles this Friday. In a week where close games will be hard to come by, Hahnville and Benton should come down to the wire in a battle of two differentiating styles. The Tigers from Benton are averaging over 30 points per game, while the Tigers from Boutte are allowing opponents to score only 9.5 points per contest.

PREDICTION: It’s tough to hold 5A teams to less than 10 points per game all season. Hahnville’s defense beats Benton’s offense for the upset. HAHNVILLE: 20 BENTON: 17

MANSFIELD AT UNION PARISH

Two teams on opposite streaks meet for a spot in the second-round of the 3A playoffs on Friday. Union Parish has a chance to be the lowest seed to win a state title in any classification this year, coming into the tournament as the 7-seed. The Farmers have won their last four games, and came up just one point shy of defeating the second-ranked team in 5A, Captain Shreve, earlier this season. Mansfield had an opportunity to clinch the District 1-3A title last week but fell to Loyola 31-0, their first shutout of the season. The Wolverines lost their last two games of the regular season and are averaging just 12 points per contest over their last three games. Mansfield had been averaging over 38 points per contest over their first six games.

PREDICTION: Trey Holly is one of the best backs in the nation and will show why on Friday. UNION: 48 MANSFIELD: 22

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

PREDICTION: Captain Shreve: 35 Live Oak: 7

PREDICTION: Marshall: 30 Rudder: 21

PREDICTION: Longview: 23 Magnolia: 21

PREDICTION: Valley View: 24 Magnolia: 7

PREDICTION: North Desoto: 27 Rayne: 24

PREDICTION: Northwood: 35 Pearl River: 0

PREDICTION: North Caddo: 56 Springfield: 7

PREDICTION: Van: 55 Liberty-Eylau: 20

PREDICTION: Carthage: 56 Van: 10

PREDICTION: Sabine: 31 Mineola: 21

PREDICTION: Red River: 60 Rayville: 16

PREDICTION: Calvary: 42 Hamilton Christian: 25

PREDICTION: St. Thomas More: 37 Evangel: 14

PREDICTION: Loyola: 42 Haynes: 6

PREDICTION: Troup: 30 Pewitt: 28

PREDICTION: DeKalb: 34 Arp: 20

PREDICTION: Tatum: 40 Pottsboro: 24

LAST WEEK: 11-1

SEASON RECORD: 76-19 (Picks began in Week 5.)

You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.