NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 13 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’re on to round two. We’ve got previews of three of the most intriguing second round matchups this week, as well as predictions of all the games you can catch on the Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: NORTHWOOD AT NORTH DESOTO

Beating a team once is tough, beating a team twice is really tough. Northwood will have that task on Friday as they battle North DeSoto for the second time this season in a rematch of the District 1-4A championship game from three weeks ago. The Falcons made easy work of Pearl River in round one without starting quarterback Mason Welch. Welch will be good to go for Friday night’s contest. North DeSoto is riding the momentum from their upset victory over Rayne in round one, behind one of the best performances in North DeSoto history from quarterback Sam Odom. The Falcons haven’t made the quarterfinals since 2018. The Griffins haven’t punched their tickets since 2015.

PREDICTION: This is a coin flip. NORTHWOOD: 17 NORTH DESOTO: 14

DAINGERFIELD VS. ELYSIAN FIELDS

Remember what I said about it being hard to beat a team twice? How about beating a team twice as an underdog? That’s the scenario Elysian Fields faces on Friday as they look to end Daingerfield’s season. The Yellowjackets were one of just two teams to beat the Tigers in the regular season, handing them their second loss 44-28 in week 4. The Tigers haven’t lost since then, they Yellowjackets have only lost once since a season opening loss to Harmony.

PREDICTION: Daingerfield is playing their best football of the season. That will continue in a high-scoring contest. DAINGERFIELD: 35 ELYSIAN FIELDS: 27

BROTHER MARTIN AT BYRD

Well, this is just bad luck. Brother Martin was forced to forfeit five victories earlier this season, bumping them from the second spot in the Division I power ratings to eleventh. The Crusaders are seeking their first state title since 1971 and because of their forfeitures a matchup we should have seen in the semi-finals will take place in the second round. Byrd defeated two New Orleans area schools on their way to a state championship game appearence last season. The last time the two teams met, Brother Martin defeated the Yellow Jackets 28-0 in the 2019 season opener.

PREDICTION: This may be the best game in the entire Division I playoff bracket, including the state title game. Both teams may have their best team ever. The long bus ride isn’t going to help the Crusaders. BYRD: 27 BROTHER MARTIN: 24

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

PREDICTION: Captain Shreve: 45 Parkway: 24

PREDICTION: Ruston: 37 Benton: 28

PREDICTION: Huntington: 45 Belle Chasse: 13

PREDICTION: Many: 50 East Feliciana: 7

PREDICTION: Red River: 48 Rosepine: 33

PREDICTION: Gladewater: 28 Grandview: 24

PREDICTION: Logansport: 66 Arcadia: 14

PREDICTION: Haynesville: 48 Lincoln Prep: 30

PREDICTION: Calvary: 60 Sacred Heart: 14

PREDICTION: Loyola Prep: 40 Vandebilt Catholic: 35

PREDICTION: Gilmer: 42 Caddo Mills: 35

PREDICTION: Waskom: 49 Troup: 28

PREDICTION: Dierks: 24 Poyen: 21

PREDICTION: Longview: 40 Lanscaster: 38

PREDICTION: Timpson: 60 Thorndale: 35



LAST WEEK: 17-3

SEASON RECORD: 93-22

You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.