SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Welcome to the party, Louisiana! In week two of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Louisiana high school football kicks off in week one, while Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma roll into week two. Wesley Boone’s perfect week of predictions has him in the driver’s seat of our standings. All rankings are reflective of our KTAL Power Rankings across Louisiana, and Texas.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: (#3) Pleasant Grove at (#2) Byrd

This game will last roughly 27 minutes. Two teams that line up under center and run the option and the wing-t. Pleasant Grove made a statement in week one with their 28-7 win over 2021 Class 3A-I runner-up Brock. The Yellow Jackets return the majority of their offensive production from last season, as Lake Lambert prepares for his third season as starting quarterback. Running backs Josh Allen and Devon Strickland are also back to lead the ‘Jacket rushing attack. Linebacker Brooks Brossette will have a tall task against the Hawks, who ran for 344 yards in week one. Spencer Danner led the way with 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.

PREDICTION: I think Byrd is the best preseason team in District 1-5A. That said, Pleasant Grove made a statement in week one. They’ll make another in week two.



PLEASANT GROVE: 21 BYRD: 7

NEVILLE AT EVANGEL

As the Evangel Eagles look to return to their winning ways in 2022, they’ll get one of their toughest tests of the year to begin the season. The Eagles return the Fulghum connection between quarterback Peyton and wide receiver Parker, who combined for over 1,200 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2021. Louisiana-Lafayette commit WR/DB Kody Jackson is also back for ECA, to go along with Brayden Curry who rounds out a deep receiving core. Defensively, Gabriel Reliford is back after finishing 4th in the state with 15 sacks as a Sophomore. Neville will have to replace Nebraska running back AJay Allen this year. Leading the way will be 5-star offensive lineman LSU commit Zalance Heard.

PREDICTION: Evangel should have their best season post-COVID in 2022, but I think the Tigers are determined to make a run to the Superdome this season. Tough task to open the season for the Eagles.



NEVILLE: 34 EVANGEL: 21

UNION PARISH AT (#10) HOMER

The only state champion from the ArkLaTex is ready to defend a state title for the first time since 1939 when they open the season against Union Parish. Union Parish’s Trey Holly is on pace to become the state’s all-time leading rusher toward the midway point of the season. The Pelicans ground attack isn’t too shabby, as state championship MVP Elyjay Curry returns for his Junior season. Defensively, Brendon Harris leads the Pelican defense, holding an offer from Northwestern State heading into his senior season.

PREDICTION: This game comes down to who has the least amount of question marks heading into game one. Homer having to replace Takeviuntae Kidd at quarterback is the difference. I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m wrong on this one.



UNION PARISH: 44 HOMER: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK ONE RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 6-0 6-0 Sam Rothman 4-2 4-2 John Sartori 3-3 3-3