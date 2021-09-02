NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 2 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana, it’s wonderful to welcome you to the party. On week two of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move into week two while Louisiana gets set to kick off week one of the regular season. Below we preview four of the top matchups you can see beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.
J&J’s BARGAIN BARN GAME OF THE WEEK: CALVARY AT LOGANSPORT
Our first Game of the Week matchup in Louisiana pits last year’s Division IV state champion, against a team that lost to the eventual 1A state champions. Calvary boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the state of Louisiana, led by Louisiana Tech commit Landry Lyddy. The last time Lyddy touched the field he set the Louisiana state record for single-game passing yards in a Louisiana State Championship game. On the other end of the spectrum, the Tigers of Logansport suffered a 67-14 defeat to Oak Grove in last year’s 1A Quarterfinals. LHS does hold the home-field advantage and went undefeated at home in 2020, despite playing just three games on their home turf. Despite all their success, the Cavaliers have dropped five of their last six season openers. The magic number for Calvary in 2020 was 28. In their two losses, they failed to score over 27 points.
WASKOM AT TIMPSON
If this game was scheduled to be played when the week began it would most likely be our Game of the Week. Waskom was scheduled to take on Royal (Brookshire) while Timpson was set to play Alto. Both those matchups were canceled, now we have a bEeast Texas showdown which more than lives up to the name. Two state semi-finalists in their respective classes from a season ago battling on Friday night. The Wildcats and Bears combined to outscore their opponents 106-0 in week one. Waskom will enter the contest ranked fourth in Class 3A Division II, while Timpson comes in at third in Class 2A Division I.
CAPTAIN SHREVE AT NORTH DESOTO
Both the Captain Shreve Gators and North DeSoto Griffins have high hopes for 2021. They’re both experienced and feature a collection of athletes sure to put on a show come Friday night in Stonewall. Four of the Gators’ five victories a season ago came away from home. After a 4-1 star, Shreve finished 1-3, capping the season with a first-round playoff loss to East Ascension. Friday will be our first look in 2021 at four-star prospect Kendrick Law who scored one of two Gator touchdowns in last week’s jamboree. North DeSoto will be led by veteran quarterback Kelvin Kinney. The Griffins earned a playoff victory last season, before falling in the second round. They lost in Stonewall just once in 2020.
OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE
- Daingerfield at Tatum
- De Kalb at New Boston
- Harmony at Hughes Springs
- Ouachita Parish at Airline
- Arcadia at Bossier
- Henderson at Gilmer
- DeQueen at Ashdown
- Red River at Haughton
- Natchitoches Central at Woodlawn
- Carroll at Green Oaks
- Ringgold at Northwood (Lena)
- New Diana at Redwater
- Plain Dealing at Booker T. Washington
- Longview at Marshall
- Lindale at Longview-Pine Tree
- Ore City at White Oak
- Union Parish at Many
You can catch all these games and more from around the Ark-La-Tex on the Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant at 10:20 and 11:37 on KTAL.