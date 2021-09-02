NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 2 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana, it’s wonderful to welcome you to the party. On week two of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move into week two while Louisiana gets set to kick off week one of the regular season. Below we preview four of the top matchups you can see beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

J&J’s BARGAIN BARN GAME OF THE WEEK: CALVARY AT LOGANSPORT

Our first Game of the Week matchup in Louisiana pits last year’s Division IV state champion, against a team that lost to the eventual 1A state champions. Calvary boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the state of Louisiana, led by Louisiana Tech commit Landry Lyddy. The last time Lyddy touched the field he set the Louisiana state record for single-game passing yards in a Louisiana State Championship game. On the other end of the spectrum, the Tigers of Logansport suffered a 67-14 defeat to Oak Grove in last year’s 1A Quarterfinals. LHS does hold the home-field advantage and went undefeated at home in 2020, despite playing just three games on their home turf. Despite all their success, the Cavaliers have dropped five of their last six season openers. The magic number for Calvary in 2020 was 28. In their two losses, they failed to score over 27 points.

WASKOM AT TIMPSON

If this game was scheduled to be played when the week began it would most likely be our Game of the Week. Waskom was scheduled to take on Royal (Brookshire) while Timpson was set to play Alto. Both those matchups were canceled, now we have a bEeast Texas showdown which more than lives up to the name. Two state semi-finalists in their respective classes from a season ago battling on Friday night. The Wildcats and Bears combined to outscore their opponents 106-0 in week one. Waskom will enter the contest ranked fourth in Class 3A Division II, while Timpson comes in at third in Class 2A Division I.

CAPTAIN SHREVE AT NORTH DESOTO

Both the Captain Shreve Gators and North DeSoto Griffins have high hopes for 2021. They’re both experienced and feature a collection of athletes sure to put on a show come Friday night in Stonewall. Four of the Gators’ five victories a season ago came away from home. After a 4-1 star, Shreve finished 1-3, capping the season with a first-round playoff loss to East Ascension. Friday will be our first look in 2021 at four-star prospect Kendrick Law who scored one of two Gator touchdowns in last week’s jamboree. North DeSoto will be led by veteran quarterback Kelvin Kinney. The Griffins earned a playoff victory last season, before falling in the second round. They lost in Stonewall just once in 2020.

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

Daingerfield at Tatum

De Kalb at New Boston

Harmony at Hughes Springs

Ouachita Parish at Airline

Arcadia at Bossier

Henderson at Gilmer

DeQueen at Ashdown

Red River at Haughton

Natchitoches Central at Woodlawn

Carroll at Green Oaks

Ringgold at Northwood (Lena)

New Diana at Redwater

Plain Dealing at Booker T. Washington

Longview at Marshall

Lindale at Longview-Pine Tree

Ore City at White Oak

Union Parish at Many

You can catch all these games and more from around the Ark-La-Tex on the Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant at 10:20 and 11:37 on KTAL.