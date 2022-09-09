SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a week two full of surprises, we head into week three of Texas and Arkansas games, while the non-district action continues in Louisiana in week two. Wesley Boone has a dominant four game lead in our KTAL Sports pick ’em contest. We also have some new faces in our KTAL Sports Power Rankings. All rankings are reflective of our power rankings across Louisiana and Texas.

Re-Bath Game of the Week: (#5) Texas High at (#8) Benton

A battle of Tigers that gives us our second consecutive battle between Louisiana and Texas powers. The Tigers in purple and gold have much less to lose and much more to gain from a solid showing this Friday. After a dominant upset win over Northwood, Benton can go from spoiler to bonafide contender in District 1-5A if they can knock off a Texas High team that simply does not lose regular season matchups. They dropped their first in two years in their season opener against Frisco-Lone Star, then dispatched top-ten opponent Colleyville in week two. Cody Reese carries plenty of momentum into the third start of his senior year at quarterback, following a 290 yard, 4 touchdown performance last week.



PREDICTION: Benton made a statement in week one. I think they’ll make another one in week two, but it won’t be enough to pull another upset.



Texas High: 31 Benton: 21

(#4) Huntington at (#1) Byrd

Last year it looked like Huntington was one year away from making this the game we expect tonight. The Raiders fell 43-14 last season to the Yellow Jackets but this year, the Raiders have one more year of experience under their belts and have higher expectations than ever, especially with a convincing win over Mansfield in week one. The problem is Byrd may have their best team in school history, and that’s saying a lot. The Jackets opened up the year with a dominant 34-7 victory against East Texas power Pleasant Grove to start 2022. An injury to starting tailback Josh Allen will keep him out of this contest and will move Dixon Poirier into a starting role this evening after rushing for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns off the bench last week.

PREDICTION: I am so impressed with Byrd. This game will be much closer than last week but until they prove me wrong, I’ll take the Jackets over almost anyone.

BYRD: 28 HUNTINGTON: 22

(#10) North Desoto at (#8) Center

Aren’t sports the best? The best story so far in the Louisiana and Texas portions of the ArkLaTex meeting in a battle of unbeatens in East Texas. After a 2-8 2021 season, the Center Roughriders have already won as many games in 2022, defeating Tatum and Spring Hill behind huge performances from running back Kaden Dixon. North Desoto is must-see football right now because of freshman phenom Luke Delafield. Delafield threw for four touchdowns in his first career varsity game in week one against Airline. Running back Brian Banks rushed for 175 yards and two scores in the win against the Vikings.

PREDICTION: Truly no idea. Center’s defense has been really strong against the run. I’ll take the Roughriders in a coin flip.



CENTER: 22 NORTH DESOTO: 21

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ TEAM SELECTIONS

TEAM MEMBER WEEK TWO RECORD SEASON RECORD Wesley Boone 12-1 18-1 Sam Rothman 10-3 14-5 John Sartori 11-2 14-5

MATCHUP JOHN SARTORI’S PICK WESLEY BOONE’S PICK SAM ROTHMAN’S PICK Texas High at Benton Texas Texas Texas Huntington at Byrd Byrd Byrd Byrd North Desoto at Center Center Center North Desoto Bolton at Booker T. Washington Bolton Booker T. Washington Booker T. Washington Longview at Tyler Legacy Longview Longview Longview Timpson at Daingerfield Timpson Timpson Timpson Glenbrook at Bossier Glenbrook Glenbrook Glenbrook Henderson at Marshall Marshall Marshall Marshall Parkway at Red River Parkway Parkway Parkway Evangel at Mansfield Evangel Evangel Evangel Logansport at Loyola College Prep Logansport Logansport Logansport Midland Christian at Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove Union Parish at Airline Airline Union Parish Union Parish Homer at Minden Minden Homer Minden North Webster at North Caddo North Caddo North Caddo North Caddo

The Friday Night Blitz begins at 10:15 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.