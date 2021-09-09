NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 3 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week two of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move into week three while Louisiana gets set to kick off week two of the regular season. Below we preview four of the top matchups you can see beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

J&J’s BARGAIN BARN GAME OF THE WEEK: PARKWAY AT NORTH DESOTO

One of the most impressive teams of week one were the Parkway Panthers. The team began year two of the Coy Brotherton era with a bang, defeating Minden 45-14 on the road. This week they return home for the first time to battle a North Desoto team who feels they should have come away with a victory last week against Captain Shreve. The 30-9 final is not indicative of the fight the Griffins showed, leading at halftime 9-0. Tomorrow gives the Panthers an opportunity to show they could be a player in District 1-5A once the league season rolls around. The Griffins will look for a major power-points boost with a 5A victory.

HAUGHTON AT NORTHWOOD

The Bucs put up 55 points in their week one win against Red River. Quarterback Colin Rains’ seven touchdown performance against the Bulldogs earned him Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week honors. Any Haughton fan has to be feeling good about things as their former game manager turned X-factor heads into week two. Conversely, Northwood had the wind exit their sails with a 12-7 season opening loss to Benton. A win against the Bucs could get the Falcons season back on track. If the Haughton secondary can’t stop Northwood quarterback Mason Welch we could see a Falcon upset, as the 1-4A program hasn’t allowed 30 points since their 2019 playoff loss to Carenco.

SHELBYVILLE AT WASKOM

The Wildcats saw their perfect season end after only one game, falling in a heavyweight battle to Timpson 49-28. This week they return home for the first time in 2021 to battle a Shelbyville squad who takes to the road for the first time this season after a 51-14 victory over Huntington. We could be in for a high-scoring contest on Friday as both teams come in averaging over 35 points per game offensively. The Wildcats haven’t lost consecutive games since weeks two and three of the 2019 season.

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

Center VS. Gladewater

Winnsboro VS. Hughes Springs

Dollarway VS. Arkansas High

Tioga VS. Byrd

Glenbrook VS. Calvary

Haynesville VS. Magnolia School of Excellence

Elysian Fields VS. Winona

Logansport VS. Loyola College Prep

Paris VS. Pleasant Grove

Sabine VS. Daingerfield

Hope VS. Ashdown

Woodlawn VS. Southwood

Huntington VS. Mansfield



You can catch all these games and more from around the Ark-La-Tex on the Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant at 10:20 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.