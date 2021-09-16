NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 4 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week four of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move into week four, while Louisiana gets set to kick off week three of the regular season. Below we preview four of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

J&J’s BARGAIN BARN GAME OF THE WEEK: NORTH WEBSTER AT MINDEN

This week our Game of the Week brings us into The Pit. Minden looks to pick up a second consecutive victory while North Webster looks to continue their strong start to 2021. The Crimson Tide improved their offensive efficiency in week two, scoring 48 points on a new-look Green Oaks squad. The Tide are looking for a second consecutive victory after their season-opening loss to Parkway. The Knights are seeking a 3-0 start following wins against Haynesville and North Caddo to open the season. Minden was able to keep North Webster from a 3-0 start in 2015, defeating the Knights 27-20. The Crimson Tide earned the most recent series victory 18-0 in 2020.

DAINGERFIELD AT ELYSIAN FIELDS

In Texas, Daingerfield and Elysian Fields square off in a battle of 2-1 teams. After their 25-14 season-opening loss to Harmony, EF has bounced back nicely with back-to-back wins over Joaquin and Winona, allowing just 14 points through the two victories. Daingerfield has been one of the pleasant surprises of East Texas thus far. The team’s only loss came in 35-28 fashion to a Tatum squad with state title aspirations. In wins over Atlanta and Sabine, the Tiger offense has been unstoppable, scoring a combined 106 points in the wins. The Yellowjackets are 1-0 this year at home.

MANY AT NORTH DESOTO

The Many Tigers have a unique opportunity on Friday in Stonewall. After their season-opening loss to Union Parish, the Tigers could potentially boost themselves from the 5 spot in the Class 2A power rankings up to the top spot against a 4A opponent in North Desoto. The Griffins have taken on two 5A opponents in Parkway and Captain Shreve, starting the season 0-2 but, a win over the defending 2A state champions could be what the Griffins need to get their season back on track ahead of District play.

HUNTINGTON AT PARKWAY

Another week, another opportunity for the 2-0 Parkway Panthers to show the 2021 team is different than those we have seen over the last five years. There arguably is more excitement around Panther football than there has been since Brandon Harris was quarterbacking the team to the Superdome in 2013. For Huntington, the Raiders have had the excitement surrounding their 2021 season simmer down a bit following a season-opening loss to Byrd before they entered the win column against Mansfield last Friday. Friday presents the Raiders with an opportunity to slow down an opponent no one has been able to figure out thus far in the Panthers. The two teams last met in 2016 when Parkway earned a 35-0 victory.

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

Center at Tyler-Chapel Hill

Jefferson at Hooks

Arp at Waskom

New Boston at Redwater

Magnolia at El Dorado

Maumelle (AR) at Byrd

North Central at Woodlawn

West Sabine at Beckville

Gilmer at Lindale

Union Parish at Captain Shreve

Seminole (OK) at Evangel

Grace at Tenaha

Kilgore at Gladewater

Airline at Ruston

Green Oaks at Wossman

Haynesville (LA) at Junction City

Glenbrook at Lincoln Prep





You can catch all these games and more from around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant at 10:20 on KTAL, 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS, and 11:37 on KTAL.